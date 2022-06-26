Little Rock native Blocker is Arkansas basketball’s first commit for 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An ESPN top 30 prospect and a Little Rock native will head to Fayetteville this fall. Layden Blocker announced his commitment to Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

Blocker, who played at Little Rock Christian before transferring to prep school Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, had offers from over 20 teams including five other SEC teams.

He’s rated as the seventh-best point guard in ESPN’s 2023 rankings.

Blocker is the first commit for Eric Musselman in the Class of 2023. The Hogs have a consensus top two recruiting class incoming for 2022.

