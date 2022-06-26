Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them on fire.

The incident happened Saturday around 6 p.m. Investigators say officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of East Dale Street after a woman reported surveillance video caught the man stealing items inside the home. When officers arrived, they said he then set the house on fire. He escaped on foot. He then broke into another home on Pickwick with people inside it.

Police arrested him after a short pursuit.

