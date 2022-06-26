Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A round of storms led to power outages on Sunday morning.

Southwest Electric reports around 1,200 outages in Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede Counties as of 9 a.m. Customers in several other counties report scattered outages. Outages also spread to southeast Missouri.

The storms damaged trees and power lines throughout the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

