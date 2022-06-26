Advertisement

Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks

Power outage in Christian County
Power outage in Christian County(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A round of storms led to power outages on Sunday morning.

Southwest Electric reports around 1,200 outages in Dallas, Hickory, and Laclede Counties as of 9 a.m. Customers in several other counties report scattered outages. Outages also spread to southeast Missouri.

The storms damaged trees and power lines throughout the area.

