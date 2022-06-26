Advertisement

Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m.

50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of the road on both sides, before finally overturning and stopping on its roof. Loften was not wearing a seatbelt. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia but was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

