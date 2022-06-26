Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m.

50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of the road on both sides, before finally overturning and stopping on its roof. Loften was not wearing a seatbelt. He was flown to University Hospital in Columbia but was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.