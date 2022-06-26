Webster County deputies capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities captured a man wanted out of Stone County, Mo.

Deputies arrested Jordan Tinker, 25, after a short pursuit.

Investigators wanted him for nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from officers in Christian County, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County. Those events triggered a manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.

Tinker faces charges of assault, domestic assault, and property damage.

