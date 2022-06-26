Advertisement

Webster County deputies capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

Jordan Tinker/Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Jordan Tinker/Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities captured a man wanted out of Stone County, Mo.

Deputies arrested Jordan Tinker, 25, after a short pursuit.

Investigators wanted him for nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from officers in Christian County, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County. Those events triggered a manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.

Tinker faces charges of assault, domestic assault, and property damage.

