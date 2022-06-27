2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

Grand Prize Winner 2022 St. Jude Dream Home: Rob Foulke of Cassville, Mo.

Other Prizes Include:

$2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of TWS Excavations

Acura ILX courtesy of Frank Leta Acura of Springfield

The Ultimate Outdoor Living Package is valued at over $10,000, courtesy of Outdoor Home.

The 2022 giveaway raised $1 million. This King Built Artisan Home is the most expensive yet at a value of $680,000. It is located in the new Valley Trails Subdivision in Republic. The home includes 3,500 square feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a three-car garage. The house also features many custom features.

The Springfield community has raised over $10 million for St. Jude in the past 17 years through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The money pays for cancer care for kids at St. Jude in Memphis. Since St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago, the hospital has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

