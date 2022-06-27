Advertisement

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

Grand Prize Winner 2022 St. Jude Dream Home: Rob Foulke of Cassville, Mo.

Other Prizes Include:

  • $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of TWS Excavations
  • Acura ILX courtesy of Frank Leta Acura of Springfield
  • The Ultimate Outdoor Living Package is valued at over $10,000, courtesy of Outdoor Home.

The 2022 giveaway raised $1 million. This King Built Artisan Home is the most expensive yet at a value of $680,000. It is located in the new Valley Trails Subdivision in Republic. The home includes 3,500 square feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a three-car garage. The house also features many custom features.

The Springfield community has raised over $10 million for St. Jude in the past 17 years through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The money pays for cancer care for kids at St. Jude in Memphis. Since St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago, the hospital has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
On Saturday, Reese Brozovich, 16, disappeared from an apartment complex in the 2900 block of...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police locate missing teenager from Springfield, Mo.
Levels increase by the end of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler conditions settle into the Ozarks
Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them...
Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire
Jessica E. Szymaszek, 35, disappeared on June 23.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police locate woman reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home 2022/Republic, Mo.
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Sunday!
Creatives unite! Daniel Posey gives you a first look at a brand-new multimedia event in the...
Springfield Spotlight: Tremendicon 2022
St. Jude Dream Home Floor Signing
Crews sign floor of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
KY3
The Place: Louis Chaix’s 10 for TEN Journey