Advertisement

Cardinals face more roster attrition as Flaherty, Bader land on injured list

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty winds up during the first inning of the...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Jack Flaherty was removed from Sunday’s games after only two innings, it seemed that the resulting roster transaction would be inevitable. On Monday, it arrived.

The Cardinals placed Flaherty on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, an ominous designation for the pitcher who has spent the better part of 2022 rehabbing an injury to the same shoulder. Flaherty received an injection in March that was designed to promote healing in the shoulder. He spent the early portion of the baseball season under a training regimen intended to strengthen the muscles in the area, to decrease the strain on the throwing shoulder.

As Flaherty heads right back to the IL due to additional problems with the shoulder, it can be argued that the team’s non-invasive approach has been unsuccessful. Though the severity of Flaherty’s condition is not yet known, the team will have to go back to the drawing board for a better solution.

In other injury news, the Cardinals also announced Monday that outfielder Harrison Bader has been placed on the injured list with right foot planter fasciitis. In corresponding moves, the Cardinals have recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Jaimes Naile and outfielder Conner Capel to the big-league roster. For both, their first game action for St. Louis will be their MLB debut.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday
Courtesy: Kathleen Swain
Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks
Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them...
Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire
Jordan Tinker/Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Authorities capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension