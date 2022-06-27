Cardinals face more roster attrition as Flaherty, Bader land on injured list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Jack Flaherty was removed from Sunday’s games after only two innings, it seemed that the resulting roster transaction would be inevitable. On Monday, it arrived.

The Cardinals placed Flaherty on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, an ominous designation for the pitcher who has spent the better part of 2022 rehabbing an injury to the same shoulder. Flaherty received an injection in March that was designed to promote healing in the shoulder. He spent the early portion of the baseball season under a training regimen intended to strengthen the muscles in the area, to decrease the strain on the throwing shoulder.

As Flaherty heads right back to the IL due to additional problems with the shoulder, it can be argued that the team’s non-invasive approach has been unsuccessful. Though the severity of Flaherty’s condition is not yet known, the team will have to go back to the drawing board for a better solution.

In other injury news, the Cardinals also announced Monday that outfielder Harrison Bader has been placed on the injured list with right foot planter fasciitis. In corresponding moves, the Cardinals have recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Jaimes Naile and outfielder Conner Capel to the big-league roster. For both, their first game action for St. Louis will be their MLB debut.

