Children’s illnesses increasing in rural areas of the Ozarks

missouri ozarks community health
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the pandemic fading out and fewer people masking, medical experts in the Ozarks say they are starting to see more children with illnesses. And rural areas hit the hardest.

A nurse from the Ozarks Community Health Center says there is some speculation that with the masking over the last couple of years, kids have not been exposed to all those daily germs that they would normally be exposed to. Health leaders say they say kids are catching it all at the same time. They report kids with COVID-19 and strep or flu with strep. Doctors say you usually don’t see both together.

“People that live out in the rural areas typically do not have the reason to go into Springfield or larger cities that often,” said Kathy Domiano, a nurse practitioner with Ozarks Community Health. “The last couple years with COVID it has seemed like we have a little bit of a lag out here.”

The health center says now that the masks have come off and people are letting their guard down kids are being exposed to illness and catching it all at the same time.

“The biggest problem is when you look at the illnesses that are out there, RSV, typically more of a winter illness is now being seen in the summer,” said Domiano. “We are also seeing the flu, COVID-19, and strep a lot more.”

Domiano says the most significant thing is for parents is to be aware of your child’s symptoms, if they are running fever, there is more likely the possibility that it is something that may need to be treated.

“The absolute number one thing that we can do to keep ourselves healthy, whether it be COVID, flu, RSV, any of those things, is handwashing,” said Domiano.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

