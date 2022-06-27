Advertisement

Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.

Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday
Courtesy: Kathleen Swain
Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks
Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them...
Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire
Jordan Tinker/Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Authorities capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

Latest News

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size...
NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.
San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca...
WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment