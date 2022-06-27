Advertisement

Driver suffering medical emergency crashes into Branson, Mo. business

By Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson business owner shared the scary moment when a car smashed through the front of his shop.

The crash happened on June 21. Investigators say the driver of the car was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Data Bytes owner, Larry Fairchild, captured the entire crash on camera. In the video you can see the mailman arriving to deliver mail to businesses in the business center. Fairchild generally says, at that time of day he and the mailman would’ve been standing in the exact spot the car hit.

The area where the crash happened is usually the customers’ check-in spot. Luckily, no one was there besides the owner at the time of the crash. He says he had also turned around to go to the stock room seconds before the car crashed through the building.

“Just as he started to come over here, bam, it was the loudest noise I ever heard,” said Fairchild. “I had my back to the crash, and I didn’t know what happened. I thought maybe it was a bomb or something, I had no idea, it was so loud.”

”Right now we’re just thankful that everybody was okay, because just a few inches either way could’ve really been bad,” said nearby business owner Perry Phillips.

Fairchild says the driver of the car was not injured either. He says it will take about a month to repair that side of his business and get the new glass back in.

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
