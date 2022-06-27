Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a yearlong investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing to present “recently obtained evidence.”

The hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings that started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to compile evidence. Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of then-President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, from British filmmaker Alex Holder.

Thursday's hearing included testimony that former President Donald Trump pressured Justice Department officials. (CNN/POOL/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/Getty Images)

Holder said last week that he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

The filmmaker said the footage includes exclusive interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence while on the campaign trail as well as before and after the insurrection on the Capitol.

The panel has held five hearings so far, and at least two more hearings were planned for July. Lawmakers said the future hearings would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what then-President Donald Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday
Courtesy: Kathleen Swain
Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks
Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them...
Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire
Jordan Tinker/Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Authorities capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is seen here in court on Sept. 15,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights