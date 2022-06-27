Jury deliberates fate of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury selection is deliberating the fate of a Christian County lawmaker accused in a federal fraud trial.

Closing arguments wrapped up the case Monday afternoon against State Rep. Dr. Tricia Derges. Dr. Derges of Nixa faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

The federal indictment charges Derges with:

Three counts of COVID-19 fraud

Eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific victims

Ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions

Two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating the case in May 2020

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Derges wrote electronic prescriptions for Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without in-person medical evaluations. They also claim she obtained amniotic fluid and claimed it contained stem cells. The prosecutors will argue it did not have stem cells. And they say she sought and received $300,000 in pandemic funds for COVID-19 testing. Investigators say the clients had already paid for the testing.

The state nor defense attorneys called Dr. Derges as a witness.

