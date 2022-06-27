Advertisement

Jury deliberates fate of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury selection is deliberating the fate of a Christian County lawmaker accused in a federal fraud trial.

Closing arguments wrapped up the case Monday afternoon against State Rep. Dr. Tricia Derges. Dr. Derges of Nixa faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

The federal indictment charges Derges with:

  • Three counts of COVID-19 fraud
  • Eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific victims
  • Ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions
  • Two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating the case in May 2020

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Derges wrote electronic prescriptions for Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without in-person medical evaluations. They also claim she obtained amniotic fluid and claimed it contained stem cells. The prosecutors will argue it did not have stem cells. And they say she sought and received $300,000 in pandemic funds for COVID-19 testing. Investigators say the clients had already paid for the testing.

The state nor defense attorneys called Dr. Derges as a witness.

COUNTS 1-8 and 21-23

18 U.S.C. § 1343

(Wire Fraud)

N.M.T. 20 Years Imprisonment

NMT $250,000 Fine

N.M.T. 3 Years Supervised Release

Class C Felony

COUNTS 9-18

21 U.S.C. § 841(h)(1)

(Distribution by Means of the Internet without a Valid Prescription)

N.M.T. 20 Years Imprisonment

N.M.T. $1 Million Fine

N.L.T. 3 Years Supervised Release

Class C Felony

COUNTS 19-20

18 U.S.C. § 1001

(False Statements)

N.M.T. 5 Years Imprisonment

NMT $250,000 Fine

N.M.T. 3 Years Supervised Release

Class D Felony

Mandatory Restitution

$100 Special Assessment per felony count of conviction

