Old Time Pottery announces new store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Old Time Pottery is opening a new home decor store in Springfield, the third in Missouri.

It will open in the former Hobby Lobby & Mardel location at 1535 East Battlefield. The company will announce its grand opening date soon.

Old Time Pottery features selections of wall décor, rugs, home furnishings, floral, planters, dinnerware, housewares, bedding, and more.

“Our customers call Old Time Pottery their best-kept secret because they spend hours discovering something just for them and are delighted with the money they save,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Old Time Pottery. “Our 85,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home décor finds in our Springfield store offers everything you need to decorate your home for Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas or any time throughout the year.”

For more information on job openings, visit oldtimepottery.com/careers.

