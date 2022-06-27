Advertisement

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash in Springfield on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Trenton Williamson, 22, of Springfield.

Investigators say Williamson was northbound on Kissick Avenue from the Springfield Lake Dam. Police say he lost control and drove off the roadway into a ravine. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash was the ninth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.

