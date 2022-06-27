Police investigate burglary, vandalism at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a burglary at Hammons Field.

The organization reported it on June 24. Officers won’t release any details since it’s an ongoing investigation. They say it is an ongoing issue at the home of the Springfield Cardinals.

Authorities said if you plan on catching a game this summer or going to any large venue, be smart, so you don’t become a victim.

“Frequent calls we get is just somebody going through a parking lot checking door handles, and additional of that not only just locking your doors but keeping valuables out of your car,” said Springfield Police Lieutenant Schwind.

Authorities said to be vigilant and try not to leave your cars in large parking lots or structures overnight.

“It could be an easy target,” said Lt. Schwind.

One solution he says is to park in well-lit areas if you can.

“Make periodic checks to your vehicle or anybody that you may find suspicious walking around, and if it doesn’t seem right to you there, chances are it’s probably not right,” said Schwind.

Lt. Schwind said once you’re inside the venue, don’t hesitate to seek help if you feel unsafe. He said on-site security and security cameras are there to keep more than just the players and park safe.

“Be vigilant and look out for your neighbor,” said Lt. Schwind. “If you see something like that, again, just be aware of your surroundings. If something just doesn’t seem right, don’t hesitate to report it.”

Also, Lt. Schwind said to have your yards lit up, trim bushes, lock doors and windows, and get a doorbell camera for at-home safety.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

