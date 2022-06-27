Advertisement

Republic, Mo. Pregnancy Resource Center says it is upping security following Roe v. Wade decision

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Pregnancy Resource Centers around the U-S are getting threats following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, including one in Republic.

Mary Jackson, the director of the Republic Pregnancy Resource Center, says they’ve assisted more than 10,000 women. She says they love to help women feel safe. They began to question their safety following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

“It’s been on our Facebook page. A lot of it’s civil and of it’s not,” Jackson says.

Center staff noticed some posts that felt threatening, so they upped security. By the end of last week, they had already installed cameras and spoke with the Republic Police Cheif.

“We ordered a security system, so we feel safe,” Jackson says. “We have the lord, but at the same time, we want to feel prepared.”

She says they are ready if the overturn means more people walk through their doors to find resources.

“We have been from the day we opened our doors,” Jackson says. “Even when we had a handful of clients and now we have 50 clients. We’re ready.”

