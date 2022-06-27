Springfield city council to vote on adopting a grant to end homlessness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council Metts Monday at 6:30 p.m., and one of the items on the agenda is the adoption of the HOME Allocation Rescue plan. This grant money will help several organizations in Springfield combat homelessness.

The grant is worth $3.8 million through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Before the city could receive the funds, a consultation committee of community partners was formed to create a plan on how to use the funds.

“We can put it toward emergency shelter, we can put it toward affordable rental housing,” said City Grants Administrator Bob Jones. “We could pay some rent assistance perhaps. We can help with funding some of the public service agencies that support homeless programs for these people that we just described. So that’s the only areas that we’re allowed to focus these funds on.”

Twenty groups worked together to create a 6 step plan to help low-income individuals go from homelessness to home ownership. Once city council adopts the grant then it will be up to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to distribute the funds before any action can take place.

If council approves then the plan will go before the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Once the plan receives HUD approval then funds will be allocated to community nonprofits and used to help individuals facing homelessness, domestic violence, and those facing housing insecurities.

“The allocation plan was based on getting input from those agencies involved in the ones we had to consult with,” said Jones. “They voted and selected the top two random pick to the tab the four choices and they picked affordable housing and they picked non congregate shelter as the two highest categories to fund”

Once HUD approves the plan the city and stakeholders will have until 2026 to use those funds. For more information and an in-depth look at the plan, CLICK HERE.

