Springfield, Mo. neighborhood addresses recent home break-ins; one home set on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield. And they say he set one of them on fire.

The incident happened Saturday around 6 p.m. Investigators say officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of East Dale Street after a woman reported surveillance video caught the man stealing items inside the house.

“I was pulling back into the driveway, and there were a bunch of cop cars and fire trucks just all over the street,” said Neighbor Logan Archer. “I pulled in past the cop cars and everything, and (I) kind of went around the corner to see what was going on, and I saw that the house across the street was burning.”

When officers arrived, they said he then set the house on fire. He escaped on foot. He then broke into another home on Pickwick with people inside it.

Lisa Jones shared her frantic phone call with her sister, whose home was the second the man broke into before officers arrested him.

“I was sitting on my porch, and she called me on the phone screaming, saying I’ve got kids,” said Jones. “She was trying to flag officers down because up the road is where the fire at the first house was.”

Police arrested him after a short pursuit. After the incident, both say they are taking the time to take extra precautions.

“Just definitely stay vigilant and make sure make sure everybody keeps an eye on each other’s houses,” said Archer. “It’s definitely good to have some neighbors kind of keeping an eye on stuff for each other.”

