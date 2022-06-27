Advertisement

Trial underway for Ozark County woman charged with murdering her teenage daughter

Savannah Leckie’s remains were found in a burn pile on property occupied by her mother Rebecca Ruud
Savannah Leckie
Savannah Leckie(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bench trial will begin Monday for an Ozark County woman facing criminal charges in the death of her daughter more than four years ago.

Rebecca Ruud, arrested in July 2017 in the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie, faces several criminal charges. Prosecutors have charged her with first-degree and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Investigators say Leckie disappeared in Ozark County in July 2017. When she was first reported missing, Ruud told everyone she thought her daughter had run away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent several days searching for Leckie.

After searching for several weeks, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on the property of Ruud.

Investigators used dental records and other evidence to confirm the remains belonged to Leckie.

At birth, Leckie was adopted by a family in Minnesota but maintained frequent contact with her biological mother, Rebecca Ruud.

According to court records, Ruud was told Savannah could not get along with her adoptive mom’s new boyfriend, so she came to live with Ruud in Ozark County.

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against Ruud’s fight to suppress a recording entered as evidence.

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will hear the case that will take place in Springfield.

You can watch the proceedings unfold via live stream.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced Sunday
Courtesy: Kathleen Swain
Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks
Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them...
Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire
Jordan Tinker/Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Authorities capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

Latest News

Springfield City Council is meeting tonight and one of the items on the agenda is the adoption...
Springfield city council to vote on adopting a grant to end homelessness
Today will be well below average with highs around 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool and dry air to start the week
A dreamy late June day
Hammons Field vandalized