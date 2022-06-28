Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address ongoing panhandling and homelessness throughout the community.

Many community organizations used the study session to explain their actions to help with the ongoing homeless issue. Branson visitors say they’ve noticed more panhandlers on this trip than in years past.

“We’ve been here two days, and we’ve probably been approached a dozen times,” said Branson visitor Josh Terry. “They’re just asking for a few bucks, the story of we’re out of gas and we’re traveling.”

Terry says most of the panhandlers he’s seen have been downtown or on the Branson strip. This year he and his wife say they’ve seen more panhandling than ever.

“It’s sad, and I think with the economy the way it is, it seems like it’s getting worse everywhere,” Terry said.

Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews says homelessness is not illegal, but the police department is usually the first point of contact when dealing with homeless issues. Matthews says panhandling becomes a public safety issue when somebody ventures into the roadway outside a crosswalk to receive money.

“When we see panhandling, we have to see somebody step into traffic accept the contribution and at that point becomes something we can deal with a citation and take enforcement action,” said Matthews.

Elevate Branson Executive Director Bryan Stallings spoke at a study session last week. Stallings says it’s important we educate the visitors about how their giving can hurt somebody because it might not be used for the intended purpose. He also says poverty and homelessness are complex issues, and one solution doesn’t fit all. Stallings thinks it needs to be a community-wide effort to address this problem.

”If the Branson community doesn’t want to see panhandlers on the corner approaching our tourists, the community is going to have to resolve the issue, not just the city, not just a nonprofit,” Stallings said. “All of us are going to have to come together and do the work.”

Chief Matthews says he thinks the city can be a partner with its community resources to help with the homeless issue moving forward.

