Fire damages large barn near Harrison, Ark.

NEAR HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A fire damaged a large barn on Tuesday near Harrison.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom when the fire started. Investigators say nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The owner says the barn had caved in a few weeks ago.

