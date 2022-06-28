Fire damages large barn near Harrison, Ark.
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A fire damaged a large barn on Tuesday near Harrison.
Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison.
Neighbors say they heard a loud boom when the fire started. Investigators say nobody was inside at the time of the fire.
The owner says the barn had caved in a few weeks ago.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.