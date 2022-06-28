Advertisement

Fire damages large barn near Harrison, Ark.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles...
Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A fire damaged a large barn on Tuesday near Harrison.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire off of Old Bergman Road, approximately two miles north of Harrison.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom when the fire started. Investigators say nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The owner says the barn had caved in a few weeks ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Savannah Leckie
Trial underway for Ozark County woman charged with murdering her teenage daughter
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Missouri Ozarks Community Health and The Delta Regional Authority Defense Department South will...
Missouri Ozarks Community Health hosting free health care event
Rebecca Ruud/Greene County Courtroom
WATCH LIVE DAY 2: Trial resumes for Ozark County, Mo. mother accused killing her daughter
U.S. Department of Education seeks public input on Title IX regulations
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 10,550+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases