Grants awarded to 5 minority-owned businesses in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five minority-owned businesses in Springfield received a grant to help them grow. 

The Downtown Springfield Association, U.S. Bank, Missouri State University’s E-Factory, and the Multicultural Business on Ascend awarded the $5,000 checks. Jamaican Patty Company plans to use its grant to expand downtown and hire more workers.

“We opened up in 2018 in January,” said Du’Sean Howard, owner of Jamaican Patty Company. “We’ve been in Springfield since then, had a food truck after that and we’re just continuing to try to grow our business here.”

Other companies selected for grants included E-Way Scooters, MD Hair Supplies and More, Mimi’s Soul Food and Bell’s Marketing Consultants.

