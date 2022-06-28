Missouri Ozarks Community Health hosting free health care event

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A rural health care group is hosting an event to offer free health care.

Missouri Ozarks Community Health and The Delta Regional Authority Defense Department South will host the Central Missouri Wellness Mission to provide healthcare at no cost to patients. It runs simultaneously from June 29 through July 8 in Ava, Eminence, and Houston, Mo.

The medical mission will bring medical, dental, and vision care to residents in need of quality healthcare at no cost to the patients. The military can meet some of the region’s most urgent healthcare needs by utilizing its extensive resources. The services provided during IRT missions are essential medical and wellness exams, dental exams, extractions and fillings, vision exams, and single vision glasses.

“The need is great to rural because sometimes specialty care and just access to care is a little bit harder to come by, and then that’s a role we play at Missouri Community Health,” said Tim Shryack, CEO of Missouri Ozarks Community Health. “The military is going to provide great care, and again it’s first come, first serve, so whoever comes here, it doesn’t matter if they come from far away, I know they’re gonna take care of them, and it’s gonna be a huge benefit.”

There are no income or residency requirements to receive treatment, and providers will treat patients ages three and older. Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Locations:

Ava, Mo.

MOCH Wellness Center

603 W. Broadway Avenue

Eminence, Mo.

Eminence High School

505 South

Houston, Mo.

Houston High School

423 W. Pine Street

Mission Clinic Dates & Times:

Wednesday, June 29, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, July 8, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Medical & Vision Only/ 8 a.m. - 1 p.m./Dental)

