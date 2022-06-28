Advertisement

Site of train derailment was on MoDOT’s safety improvement list for 2022

An aerial image of the derailed train that MSHP Troop B took.
An aerial image of the derailed train that MSHP Troop B took.(Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) --- The site of Monday’s train derailment in Missouri was listed on a statewide report for safety improvements, state records show.

The Missouri Department of Transportation released the plan in February of 2022.

The plan included $400,000 worth of funding of improvements to the area of Porche Prairie Road and County Road 113.

It called for the ‘installation of lights and gates and roadway improvements at public crossing 005284Y.’

A timeline for improvements in the proposal was not provided.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Savannah Leckie
Trial underway for Ozark County woman charged with murdering her teenage daughter
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Rebecca Ruud/Greene County Courtroom
WATCH LIVE DAY 2: Trial resumes for Ozark County, Mo. mother accused killing her daughter
U.S. Department of Education seeks public input on Title IX regulations
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 10,550+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
As clouds clear, afternoon readings will warm into the lower and middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter temps slowly returning
Getting a bit hotter