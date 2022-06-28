Springfield Police to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting this month the Springfield Police Department has implemented a national operational model known as “Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety” (DDACTS).

The national program’s data shows that the use of high-visibility traffic enforcement can be a major factor in reducing not only traffic crashes in a particular area but crime in that area as well.

“This ties crime fighting with traffic enforcement,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “Criminals drive cars and transport stolen goods, guns and drugs so the opportunity to marry those two things up and do more traffic enforcement will hopefully lead to more crime prevention and solving of crimes.”

The SPD did their own research at the start of the year to choose the areas they would target as “hot spots” around the city and chose four intersections that basically form a quadrant around the central portion of Springfield.

Those four intersections where the SPD hopes to provide more high-visibility traffic enforcement are:

Sunshine and Kansas Expressway

Kansas Expressway and Kearney

Kearney and Glenstone

Glenstone and Sunshine

“DDACTS is a data-driven approach to crime and traffic safety,” said Maj. Tad Peters with the Springfield Police Department. “So it’s a look at not just the crime trends in a certain area but also in the number of traffic crashes and offenses we see in that area. In crimes we’re looking at overall calls for service which could be property crimes, assaults, just a variety of different things. The goal is to have an effect on the community on both fronts and the theory behind it is to increase visibility. If those who are committing the crimes see more police cars and flashing lights when cars are being stopped, that will tend to reduce their interest in committing crimes in that area. And then it increases safety on the traffic side because we’re taking enforcement actions on those violations that put people in danger.”

So if you come through one of those intersections don’t be surprised if you see a police car present observing traffic. But because the department has a workforce shortage, officers will not be specifically assigned to work the intersections and there is no set percentage-of-time that they’re expected to be there.

“At this point we’re just telling our officers to do it when they have some available time, which will depend on the day,” Peters said. ”It is a 24/7 operation so when an officer is not on a call and has some available time, that’s what we’re asking them to do.”

“We’re short-staffed and they’re literally going from call-to-call but as things improve, and we know they’re going to improve as we hire more people, we’re going to ingrain this in the officers that this is what you should be doing with your free time,” Williams added. “Yes, it will be more difficult with the lack of free time but I think it’s going to be something worthwhile.”

