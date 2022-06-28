WATCH LIVE DAY 2: Trial resumes for Ozark County, Mo. mother accused killing her daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bench trial for an Ozark County mother facing criminal charges in the death of her daughter more than four years ago resumed Tuesday.

Rebecca Ruud, arrested in July 2017 in the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie, faces several criminal charges. Prosecutors have charged her with first-degree and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Investigators say Leckie disappeared in Ozark County in July 2017. When she was first reported missing, Ruud told everyone she thought her daughter had run away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent several days searching for Leckie. After searching for several weeks, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on the property of Ruud.

Watch KY3 News’ gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial: https://www.ky3.com/livestream2/

