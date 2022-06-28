ON YOUR SIDE: Phelps Health announces data security incident

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps Health in Rolla warns patients of a data security incident.

In March, MCG Health, the health provider’s vendor, determined an unauthorized party obtained some personal information about certain Phelps Health patients. The affected patient information included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and gender.

Phelps Health released this statement to KY3 News:

Upon learning of this issue, Phelps Health and MCG took steps to understand the nature and scope of the data security incident. Additionally, MCG retained a leading forensic investigation firm to assist in its investigation and is coordinating with the FBI. MCG has deployed additional monitoring tools and will continue to enhance the security of its systems to prevent an incident like this from happening again. Phelps Health also takes seriously the privacy and security of patient information and will continue to monitor MCG’s efforts and its relationship with MCG to further protect such information.

As a precaution, all affected individuals are recommended to take steps to protect their personal information and reduce the chances of identity theft, such as monitoring credit reports and reviewing account information to check for unfamiliar activity. If suspicious activity is observed, affected individuals should promptly contact the institution at which the account is maintained.

Affected individuals who may have questions or who would like additional information about this issue can contact a dedicated toll-free number at (866) 475-7221 between Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., PT or Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., PT.

If you have any questions, or would like to learn additional information, please contact Lisa Searcy at (573) 458-7605 or lhockett@phelpshealth.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

