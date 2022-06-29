Advertisement

Anhueser-Busch celebrates new plant opening

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4 got a first look at the $100 million investment into a new production facility that could help make some of your favorite treats.

“EverGrain” will take barley that is leftover from making beer and repurpose it for foods you can find in the grocery store. Some of them include plant-based milk, protein bars and high-fiber foods.

The company says this will create 50 new jobs in St. Louis. EverGrain is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anhueser-Busch.

