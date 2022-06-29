Advertisement

Authorities arrest man in death investigation from 2007 in Texas County

Tommie Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, Mo. faces a murder charge in the death of Ricky Luebbert.
Tommie Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, Mo. faces a murder charge in the death of Ricky Luebbert.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted in a death investigation from 2007 in rural Texas County.

Tommie Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, Mo. faces a murder charge in the death of Ricky Luebbert. Deputies in Barton County arrested Whetzell.

Investigators say they reopened the case in January. They say new interviews with witnesses and additional analysis of evidence led them to Whetzell. The television show “Cold Justice” featured Luebbert’s death.

Whetzell remains in the Texas County Jail without bond.

