Authorities arrest man in death investigation from 2007 in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted in a death investigation from 2007 in rural Texas County.

Tommie Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, Mo. faces a murder charge in the death of Ricky Luebbert. Deputies in Barton County arrested Whetzell.

Investigators say they reopened the case in January. They say new interviews with witnesses and additional analysis of evidence led them to Whetzell. The television show “Cold Justice” featured Luebbert’s death.

Whetzell remains in the Texas County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.