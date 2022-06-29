Christian County State Rep. Trisha Derges could keep seat despite charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The future of Christian County State Rep. Tricia Derges is up in the air after a jury convicted the Republican on 22 federal fraud charges involving her medical practice.

Despite the charges, her position in the Missouri House of Representatives remains as of Wednesday because she hasn’t resigned.

“We typically don’t see a representative convicted of a felony and not resign from their position, Cara Griffin, an Instructor of Political Science and American Government, says. “Because of this, we’ve had to look to our state laws guidance.”

She explains a vote must happen with the general assembly to remove her... the only problem is they’re not in session right now.

Missouri statute 561.021 requires someone sentenced for a crime to exit the office. The problem is without a vote. There are no laws enforcing it.

“So if she doesn’t resign and they don’t vote her out, she could remain in her seat until January of 2023 when her term is up,” Griffin says.

While unusual, it is possible that she could remain in her seat while serving time.

