City of Branson, Mo. approves plan to sell old high school property for housing

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson approved a plan to sell its old high school property to a contractor for attainable housing.

The old high school sits on about two-and-a-half acres at 300 South 6th Street.

The city sold to Lifestyle Contractors LLC for a total of $50,000. Lifestyle Contractors LLC intends to use the property to construct, maintain, operate, and manage the housing project, which could include up to 65 units.

“While $50,000.00 may seem like a low number, that property is loaded with asbestos,” said Mayor Larry Milton. “The last estimate we received to remove it was $250,000. It is currently an eyesore and a safety hazard. We have tried many times to try to find a developer for this piece of property. This Board and I feel like this is the best decision for our city. This will get rid of blight and bring in some much-needed family housing,” Mayor Milton said.

Unlike affordable housing, which receives subsidies to lower the cost, attainable housing is priced for those with the median income for the area.

