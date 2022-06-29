Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for suspected car thief

Detectives say 46-year-old Bradly Gene Mizell is wanted in Greene County for several counts of delivering a controlled substance.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Bradly Gene Mizell, 46
Bradly Gene Mizell, 46(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive who is also a suspect in car thefts. Bradly Gene Mizell is wanted in Greene County for probation violation on three charges of delivering a controlled substance. The 46-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest.

Mizell has tattoos of a dragon on his left arm, and claw marks on his back. He also has a tattoo of the Ford emblem on his upper right arm, and the word “Fordomatic,” along with a man urinating on the Chevrolet emblem. Police describe Mizell as approximately 5′11″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he’s known to hang out in Springfield and the Niangua area.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case
Savannah Leckie
Trial underway for Ozark County woman charged with murdering her teenage daughter
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body

Latest News

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
As clouds clear, afternoon readings will warm into the lower and middle 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter temps slowly returning
Springfield Police Department headquarters on east Chestnut street.
Springfield Police Department sees rise in gun violence, reports of shots fired