CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for suspected car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Bradly Gene Mizell, 46 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive who is also a suspect in car thefts. Bradly Gene Mizell is wanted in Greene County for probation violation on three charges of delivering a controlled substance. The 46-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest.

Mizell has tattoos of a dragon on his left arm, and claw marks on his back. He also has a tattoo of the Ford emblem on his upper right arm, and the word “Fordomatic,” along with a man urinating on the Chevrolet emblem. Police describe Mizell as approximately 5′11″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he’s known to hang out in Springfield and the Niangua area.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

