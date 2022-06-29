First American pro soccer CTE diagnosis raises concern for young athletes and head injuries

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A former Major League Soccer player is the first American diagnosed with a case of CTE.

Greg Havermale, a family and sports medicine physician at CoxHealth, says he thinks this initial event could lead us to the reality that CTE is not just an American football problem but more of a sport-related issue overall.

Havermale says there’s no formal diagnosis of CTE until a post-mortem autopsy is done. Doctors say a strong correlation between CTE and depression leads to increased mortality among former athletes. He says CTE is also very easily disguised and easy for a mild concussion to being missed. Over time more brain damage is piled on top leading to potential CTE down the road. He says there are signs, symptoms, and safety measures parents and coaches can be looking out for to keep athletes safe and healthy.

“You can look for personality changes, headaches if they are having trouble with school if they are school age,” said Havermale. “Some of the more easily identifiable things that can tip someone off to say, hey, you can go get checked out for a concussion. Then go through concussion protocol through the state of Missouri.”

Havermale says in the sports medicine community, they are always looking at ways to improve sports protocols to decrease the risk of these injuries.

