Advertisement

First American pro soccer CTE diagnosis raises concern for young athletes and head injuries

By Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A former Major League Soccer player is the first American diagnosed with a case of CTE.

Greg Havermale, a family and sports medicine physician at CoxHealth, says he thinks this initial event could lead us to the reality that CTE is not just an American football problem but more of a sport-related issue overall.

Havermale says there’s no formal diagnosis of CTE until a post-mortem autopsy is done. Doctors say a strong correlation between CTE and depression leads to increased mortality among former athletes. He says CTE is also very easily disguised and easy for a mild concussion to being missed. Over time more brain damage is piled on top leading to potential CTE down the road. He says there are signs, symptoms, and safety measures parents and coaches can be looking out for to keep athletes safe and healthy.

“You can look for personality changes, headaches if they are having trouble with school if they are school age,” said Havermale. “Some of the more easily identifiable things that can tip someone off to say, hey, you can go get checked out for a concussion. Then go through concussion protocol through the state of Missouri.”

Havermale says in the sports medicine community, they are always looking at ways to improve sports protocols to decrease the risk of these injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

First American pro soccer CTE diagnosis raises concern for young athletes and head injuries
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares options for drip lines.
Garden Spot: How to add a drip lines to your garden
Garden Spot: How to add a drip-line to your garden
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks