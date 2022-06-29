Advertisement

Mizzou men’s basketball announces 2022-23 SEC conference games

Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard...
Missouri guard Torrence Watson (0) drives between Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, and guard Umoja Gibson, right, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | Associated Press)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team’s Southeastern Conference opponents have been announced Wednesday.

The team will have 18 conference games in total. They will have different home and away matchups against Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.

The remaining home games will be against Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. The Tigers will face Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee on the road.

Times and dates will be announced soon. For more information, visit MUTigers.com.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
On June 23 the Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address to...
Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

Latest News

Arkansas guard JD Notae, middle, shoots against Gonzaga during the first half of a college...
Former Razorback guard JD Notae added to Warriors Summer League roster
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
SEC reveals 2022-23 Arkansas men’s basketball conference matchups
O-Zone: Luna triplets bonding over baseball
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. dives back safely during a pickoff attempt to Texas Rangers...
Semien, Gray send Rangers to win over struggling Royals