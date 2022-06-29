SEC reveals 2022-23 Arkansas men’s basketball conference matchups

The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will additionally host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State while traveling to Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

