SEC reveals 2022-23 Arkansas men’s basketball conference matchups

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will additionally host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State while traveling to Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

