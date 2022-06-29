Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is informing the community that monkeypox poses a low risk to the public. Monkeypox is a viral infection that generally results in mild symptoms, with most people able to recover at home. The virus does not spread easily between people without close, prolonged contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 305 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States and more than 4,700 globally. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported two cases in the state. No deaths from monkeypox have been reported in the United States.

Symptoms of monkeypox vary between people. However, it is often characterized by a blistering rash that can appear on the face, inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body, including the hands, chest, genitals, or anus. Additional symptoms of monkeypox include:

- Fever.

- Headache.

- Muscle and back aches.

- Swollen lymph nodes.

- Chills.

- Exhaustion.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged and close, often skin-to-skin, contact. This includes:

- Direct contact with bodily fluids, blisters, or rashes.

- Close, prolonged face-to-face contact (due to the exchange of respiratory droplets).

- Touching clothing, bedding, towels, objects, or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

- Sexual or intimate contact of any kind.

Passing interactions with no skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox are unlikely to result in transmission. Despite the low risk of monkeypox, the Health Department is asking people who suspect they have contracted the virus to seek testing with their healthcare provider. Those who have symptoms of monkeypox or have come into close contact with someone who has the disease should call or set up a virtual appointment with their physician. Health care providers ask you not to walk into clinics, urgent care, or the emergency room unless you require immediate medical care. This will help prevent further exposures from occurring.

The Health Department has created a webpage for those wanting more information about monkeypox. Questions regarding individual symptoms or risks after exposure should be directed to your healthcare provider.

