Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox

Monkeypox ENC
Monkeypox ENC(WITN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is informing the community that monkeypox poses a low risk to the public. Monkeypox is a viral infection that generally results in mild symptoms, with most people able to recover at home. The virus does not spread easily between people without close, prolonged contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 305 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States and more than 4,700 globally. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported two cases in the state. No deaths from monkeypox have been reported in the United States.

Symptoms of monkeypox vary between people. However, it is often characterized by a blistering rash that can appear on the face, inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body, including the hands, chest, genitals, or anus. Additional symptoms of monkeypox include:

- Fever.

- Headache.

- Muscle and back aches.

- Swollen lymph nodes.

- Chills.

- Exhaustion.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged and close, often skin-to-skin, contact. This includes:

- Direct contact with bodily fluids, blisters, or rashes.

- Close, prolonged face-to-face contact (due to the exchange of respiratory droplets).

- Touching clothing, bedding, towels, objects, or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

- Sexual or intimate contact of any kind.

Passing interactions with no skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox are unlikely to result in transmission. Despite the low risk of monkeypox, the Health Department is asking people who suspect they have contracted the virus to seek testing with their healthcare provider. Those who have symptoms of monkeypox or have come into close contact with someone who has the disease should call or set up a virtual appointment with their physician. Health care providers ask you not to walk into clinics, urgent care, or the emergency room unless you require immediate medical care. This will help prevent further exposures from occurring.

The Health Department has created a webpage for those wanting more information about monkeypox. Questions regarding individual symptoms or risks after exposure should be directed to your healthcare provider.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
On June 23 the Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address to...
Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Missouri Gov. Parson signs voter ID law; four others
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Judge sentences Branson sex offender to 12 years for child pornography
First American pro soccer CTE diagnosis raises concern for young athletes and head injuries