Advertisement

Chocolate factory in Belgium shut after salmonella infection

Chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world is produced at the Barry Callebaut factory...
Chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world is produced at the Barry Callebaut factory in Belgium.(SKopp / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — A huge Belgian chocolate factory has halted production after detecting salmonella in a batch of chocolates.

The Barry Callebaut company said Thursday that its plant in Wieze – which it says is the world’s largest chocolate factory – shut down all production lines as a precaution while the contamination is investigated.

Barry Callebaut produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world.

The salmonella was detected Monday, and all chocolate products made at the plant were placed on hold pending investigation, the company said. It identified lecithin, an emulsifier routinely used in making chocolates, as the source of the contamination.

The company said it informed Belgian food safety authorities and is contacting customers who might have contaminated products in their possession.

It is unclear whether any consumers have reported being sickened by the chocolates.

Earlier this year, at least 200 reported cases of salmonella were believed linked to chocolate Easter eggs made in another Belgian plant operated by Italian company Ferrero.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Investigators provide details of how missing Ozark County teen’s body was found in a burn pile
On June 23 the Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address to...
Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

Latest News

Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s with one more day of low humidity.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The last day of low humidity
One more day of low humidity
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm
LIVE: Biden hosts press conference during NATO Summit