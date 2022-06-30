City of Branson, Mo. reopens busy stretch of road after a month of repairs

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson reopened a busy section of road closed for weeks for repairs.

Crews removed the barricades on Gretna Road near North Wildwood Drive Thursday morning, opening it to all traffic.

The city closed the road on May 31 after a water main break damaged the road. City road crews used 2,262 tons of asphalt to repair several hundred feet of roadway.

“Thank you to our community for your patience with this major undertaking, as your tax dollars went to work,” said Public Works and Engineering Director Keith Francis. “We know how inconvenient it was to close this major arterial roadway. Our entire Public Works and Engineering Department staff and the contractors, Blevins Asphalt and A.T. Urban Development, all worked hard to get a lot of work done in the shortest amount of time possible. Getting that amount of work done with the scope and size of the project in that amount of time is incredible.”

While city crews immediately performed what repairs they could with the resources available after the initial water main break, upon a thorough investigation of the damages, the repairs needed included road repair and replacement as well as sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs.

