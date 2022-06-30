Advertisement

City of Branson, Mo. reopens busy stretch of road after a month of repairs

City of Branson, Mo. closes Gretna Road for repairs.
City of Branson, Mo. closes Gretna Road for repairs.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson reopened a busy section of road closed for weeks for repairs.

Crews removed the barricades on Gretna Road near North Wildwood Drive Thursday morning, opening it to all traffic.

The city closed the road on May 31 after a water main break damaged the road. City road crews used 2,262 tons of asphalt to repair several hundred feet of roadway.

“Thank you to our community for your patience with this major undertaking, as your tax dollars went to work,” said Public Works and Engineering Director Keith Francis. “We know how inconvenient it was to close this major arterial roadway. Our entire Public Works and Engineering Department staff and the contractors, Blevins Asphalt and A.T. Urban Development, all worked hard to get a lot of work done in the shortest amount of time possible. Getting that amount of work done with the scope and size of the project in that amount of time is incredible.”

While city crews immediately performed what repairs they could with the resources available after the initial water main break, upon a thorough investigation of the damages, the repairs needed included road repair and replacement as well as sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Investigators provide details of how missing Ozark County teen’s body was found in a burn pile

Latest News

Local Jewelry stores are seeing many young couples come in to pick out that perfect ring but...
Springfield jewelers report a rise in synthetic diamond sales
Springfield jewelers report a rise in synthetic diamond sales
Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s with one more day of low humidity.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The last day of low humidity
One more day of low humidity