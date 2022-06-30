Advertisement

City of Ozark, Mo. opens new inclusive playground

All inclusive playground grand opening
All inclusive playground grand opening
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozark, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark held a grand opening for an all-inclusive playground in the Neal and Betty Grubaugh Park.

The project was a collaborative effort between CC Links, Ozark Parks and Recreation, and other charities.

CC Links started raising money for the playground nine years ago, and Executive Director Andrea Swope says she couldn’t be prouder.

“We are so excited to be a part of this parks project,” said Swope. “We’ve worked for nine years to try to build an all-inclusive playground so that our individuals have the ability to play with their siblings, play with their families, and not have to sit on the sidelines. And so, we are just thrilled.”

About three years ago, CC Links couldn’t find a location for the playground. That’s when the Director of the Ozark Department of Parks and Recreation, Samantha Payne, thought it was time to step in and help finish the plan.

“About three years ago, I stepped in, and I said, ‘hey, I really want to do this, and I think I have a spot for it.’ They had raised quite a bit of funds, and they didn’t have a location for it, and I said, ‘I actually think I have a perfect place that I think will really go for it’”

All of the playground equipment is handicap accessible. So everyone can join in on the fun.

