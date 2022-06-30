Advertisement

Fact Finders: Can political signs go anywhere?

You won’t see many political signs along major highways in the Ozarks.
Political sign along road in Springfield, MO
Political sign along road in Springfield, MO(Paul Adler, KY3)
By Paul Adler
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Political signs are popping up all over the Ozarks.

Missouri’s Primary Election will be held on August 2, and the General Election is scheduled for November 8. So, the question for Fact Finders this week; Can you put political signs anywhere you want?

Political signs are considered free speech. But you won’t see many political signs along major highways in the Ozarks. MoDOT has strict rules about what can go in the right of way. So, no garage-sale signs, banners or political signs in the median or along the shoulders. MoDOT tells us putting yard signs along the road can be dangerous when you stop to put them in the ground. They can also be a hazard if a thunderstorm blows the sign into the road. And they can be a problem for mowers. So, staff will remove the signs when they’re found. But there isn’t a crew assigned to go out and remove signs.

“If it’s a safety issue, and It’s brought it to our attention saying hey, this is blocking, I can’t see the stop sign. So if it’s a safety issue, we’ll get out there right now and take care of it right. But if it’s routine maintenance that’s kind of what we call that. We have a lot of other things that are really important that we’re working on. So, we don’t just to go out there and chase signs all day. It’s not our number one priority. So like I say, if it’s a safety issue, we’ll go take care of her right now,” explained MoDOT Area Engineer Marvin Morris.

Meantime, each city and each county will have its own rules. In Springfield, signs are prohibited in the city’s right of way. It’s hard to know exactly what the city does and doesn’t own. If there’s a median, don’t put a sign there. If it’s close to the shoulder, you may be in the city’s right of way. But if the sign is on a business’s property, it is allowed with some restrictions. The city does put a limit on the size of the signs. They must also be removed within 48 hours after the election. Remember that a driver can complain that a sign is blocking sight lines and may be taken down.

Here’s the key section of the rules for Springfield: The Code section is Sec. 36-454(4).

Coming back to the question; Can you put political signs anywhere you want? The answer is NO.

If you want to put a sign along a major road you can call MoDot at 1-800 Ask MoDot. Or you can contact your city or county to ensure your spot is okay.

Here’s a flyer from MoDOT on the sign issue:

MoDOT Sign Flyer on unauthorized signs along roads.
MoDOT Sign Flyer on unauthorized signs along roads.(Missouri Department of Transportation)

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
On June 23 the Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address to...
Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

Latest News

Arkansas guard JD Notae, middle, shoots against Gonzaga during the first half of a college...
Former Razorback guard JD Notae added to Warriors Summer League roster
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Greinke sharp in 500th career start, Royals beat Rangers
Rep. Tricia Derges, of Nixa, appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday.
Christian County State Rep. Trisha Derges could keep seat despite charges
Christian County State Rep. Trisha Derges could keep seat despite charges