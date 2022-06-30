Leigh’s Lost and Found: A fun bike ride to raise money for a local animal rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, for the second year, a Springfield business owner is organizing a huge biking event to benefit a local dog rescue.

That event is happening on Saturday, July 9th, and is appropriately named Ride for the Woof of it. All the proceeds are going to the rescue, 4 the love of K9′s.

“This is Shay, she’s nine years old.”

Shay is one of about 100 dogs being fostered right now by 4 the Love of K9′s volunteers like Nicole Allen.

Nicole tells us, “the rescue is just busting at the seams.”

You see it on their website, with page after page of dogs needing a forever home. That need is what inspired Kristen Fischer to start Ride for the Woof of it last year. This year, it’s starting at Mother’s Brewery.

Kristen says, “it’s going to leave out of Mother’s in the morning, it will be cycling. And then from about 10 until 2, it will also be for families to participate in a variety of events.”

An avid cyclist herself, Kristen designed the various routes, ranging from six miles up to 20, including two scavenger hunt routes.

“One goes out by the humane society. The rest are in town. They don’t ride any major roads. All the routes are set up so they either follow the Springfield Loop, some of the Greenways and all of the side streets”

The proceeds will help rescue dogs like Shay get vet care, flea and tick meds and much more. Registration is $40 per rider but free for anyone to stop by. Kristen is hoping it inspires a few adoptions and a few new foster families as well.

“This is my way of giving back and being able to support them.”

If you’d like to sign up, click on the link below to register for the ride.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.