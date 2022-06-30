Advertisement

Mo. DHSS: State law does not ban use of contraception methods

DHSS is currently reviewing regulations related to abortion facilities to ensure their accordance with state law.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is responsible for regulating licensed abortion facilities and providers, and will continue to monitor all abortions performed to assure that they’re done in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Following the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling in Dobbs, overturning Roe v. Wade, DHSS says Missouri law does not ban the use of contraception methods.

For women’s health resources in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/womenshealth or call TEL-LINK at 800-TEL-LINK (835-5465).

