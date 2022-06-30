Police arrest 3 juveniles accused of shooting a man at Green Forest, Ark. home

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Green Forest arrested three juveniles accused of shooting a man at his home.

Investigators say the juveniles shot John Aaron Foster between the eyes with a .22 caliber weapon outside his home. Investigators say the juveniles stole the gun from an unlocked vehicle. They believe the shooting happened after an encounter the juveniles had with the man over a vape pen.

Doctors list Foster in stable condition.

The three juveniles face aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder in connection to the crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.