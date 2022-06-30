Advertisement

Police arrest 3 juveniles accused of shooting a man at Green Forest, Ark. home

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Green Forest arrested three juveniles accused of shooting a man at his home.

Investigators say the juveniles shot John Aaron Foster between the eyes with a .22 caliber weapon outside his home. Investigators say the juveniles stole the gun from an unlocked vehicle. They believe the shooting happened after an encounter the juveniles had with the man over a vape pen.

Doctors list Foster in stable condition.

The three juveniles face aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder in connection to the crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Investigators provide details of how missing Ozark County teen’s body was found in a burn pile

Latest News

Firefighters in the Ozarks battle heat exhaustion during summer heat wave
Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups
Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups
Some may stay dry
Independence Day weekend looking steamy
Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s with one more day of low humidity.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The last day of low humidity
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash