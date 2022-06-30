Advertisement

Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called "Life's Essential 8."
The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you want to take care of your heart, make sure you are counting enough sheep.

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“

It highlights the eight areas that can help determine how strong a person’s cardiovascular health is.

Researchers say adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

They say those who get less sleep have a greater risk of heart problems including diabetes and hypertension.

Besides sleep, the updated checklist includes diet, physical activity and blood pressure.

It was published Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal, “Circulation.“

