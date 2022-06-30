Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about a patriotic dessert for your Fourth of July party.

Ingredients:

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup fresh raspberries or sliced strawberries

1/3 cup sugar

3 cups ricotta cheese

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1 tbsp orange zest

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla

6 Individual angel food cakes

Toss fresh berries in 1/3 cup sugar and set aside. In a separate bowl combine, ricotta, powdered sugar, oranges zest, mini chocolate chips, and vanilla. Let berries and ricotta filling rest in the refrigerator for thirty minutes. When ready to serve place an individual angel food cake on a plate. Top with ½ cup ricotta mixture. Spoon the berry mixture with some of the juice over the ricotta.

The recipe serves six.

