Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms

Latest News

The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri Governor Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program
...to check your tire tread before you head out for a long road trip or vacation. Your tire...
If you’re heading out on the road this Independence Day weekend, check this before you go
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
COVID-19 cases rising in northern Arkansas.
Northern Arkansas counties reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases