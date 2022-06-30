Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
It's part of a national program that's shown that high-visibility traffic enforcement can also...
Springfield Police Dept. to focus more attention on four major intersections they call “hot spots”
Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Investigators provide details of how missing Ozark County teen’s body was found in a burn pile

Latest News

The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Biden v. Texas ruling
Supreme Court backs Biden administration in immigration policy rollback
Biden v. Texas ruling
Biden v. Texas ruling
Governor Mike Parson signed the "No Patient Left Alone Act" into law, along with six other...
Gov. Parson signs ‘No Patient Left Behind Act;’ 6 other bills into law
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit