On Your Side: What to buy in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are sizzling sales in July. Here’s what to buy.

Furniture

If you’ve been eyeing a new sectional or recliner, now’s the time to buy. New furniture models go on display in August. Retailers must clear out current inventory to make space on showroom floors. Expect deep discounts.

Refrigerators and washers

If your refrigerator is on the fritz, here’s a deal. The LG Refrigerator is now $3,098 at The Home Depot. Consumer Reports says this is one of the best French-Door refrigerators they’ve tested this year. Another big-ticket item on the summer holiday sale list -- washing machines. The LG Washing Machine is a CR ‘Best Buy’ and is now $599 at Best Buy, The Home Depot, and LG.

Amazon Prime Day

And as we approach the middle of the month, make sure to mark your calendars for July 12th and 13th.

“In the middle of July, we have Amazon Prime Day. It’s one of the best times to shop of the year. You’ll see deals comparable to Black Friday and not just at Amazon - other major retailers will have sales as well,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Speaker is a CR ‘Best Buy’ and is currently $250 at Amazon. Keep in mind that this price may drop for Prime Day.

Back-to-school sales

Back-to-school sales typically start in late July. Now’s the time to do your homework, especially if your child will need a new computer. Late July and August are always the best time to buy the essentials -- pens, papers, and folders.

Paint

Stock up in July. There are hefty discounts at your favorite home improvement store. Store it even if you don’t want to do the project now. Unopened cans last a long time.

Things to remember:

On July 5, buy patriotic items. Save big on flags and home decor. It’s a good day to buy fireworks too.

If you’re hosting a July Fourth bash or a pool party this summer, you can never go wrong with buying in bulk. Freeze what you don’t use. Follow your favorite brands on social media to get those promo codes and coupons.

July is National Ice Cream Month. It’s also National Hot Dog Month. Prices will be slashed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.