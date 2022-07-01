Baxter County, Ark. theft suspect arrested after crashing motorcycle in pursuit in Kansas

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KY3) - A man wanted by Baxter County, Ark. authorities for theft is hospitalized after crashing a motorcycle during a pursuit in Kansas.

J.D. Comstock, 37, suffered serious injuries in a crash near Sedan. Investigators say the pursuit lasted through four counties.

Baxter County authorities say Comstock is suspected of stealing from a home in June. When deputies attempted to arrest him, they say Comstock escaped custody. Investigators say he will face multiple charges when he is healthy enough to release from a hospital.

