Advertisement

Big names from the 90s headline throwback concert at Kauffman Stadium

Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd and DJ Spinderella are hoping to hit a grand slam with...
Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd and DJ Spinderella are hoping to hit a grand slam with fans after the Royals vs. Padres game at 6:10 p.m.(Via Kansas City Royals, I Love the 90s)
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A special lineup is taking to the field following the Royals game on Saturday, August 27.

Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd and DJ Spinderella are hoping to hit a grand slam with fans after the Royals vs. Padres game at 6:10 p.m.

The “I Love the 90′s” concert will begin 20-minutes after the game ends. The Royals are offering three options for fans to watch the concert:

Game Ticket: Simply purchase a ticket to the game and catch the concert from your seat.

Field Pass: See the game from your seat but the concert from the field! After purchasing a game ticket, a Field Pass can be purchased for an additional $25.

Premium Package: The premium package can be purchased for $275 after the purchase of a game ticket. This package allows for an opportunity to meet the artists, a professional photo opportunity, an opportunity for an autographed artist poster and front-of-the-line access for Field Pass.

For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/royals/tickets/concerts

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson calls for special session on tax relief; vetoes several bills
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Sexual assault survivors react to Missouri’s abortion law, share concern over contraception bans
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 12,150+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,200+ new cases
Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot holiday weekend with a little rain
Credit toward Jewelry Repair
CONTEST: Enter and win jewelry from Cornerstone