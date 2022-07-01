Big names from the 90s headline throwback concert at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A special lineup is taking to the field following the Royals game on Saturday, August 27.

Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd and DJ Spinderella are hoping to hit a grand slam with fans after the Royals vs. Padres game at 6:10 p.m.

The “I Love the 90′s” concert will begin 20-minutes after the game ends. The Royals are offering three options for fans to watch the concert:

Game Ticket: Simply purchase a ticket to the game and catch the concert from your seat.

Field Pass: See the game from your seat but the concert from the field! After purchasing a game ticket, a Field Pass can be purchased for an additional $25.

Premium Package: The premium package can be purchased for $275 after the purchase of a game ticket. This package allows for an opportunity to meet the artists, a professional photo opportunity, an opportunity for an autographed artist poster and front-of-the-line access for Field Pass.

For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/royals/tickets/concerts

